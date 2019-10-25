Police kills one suspected thug in Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least one suspected thug was shot dead in the wee hours of Friday trying to raid a home at Lusanja-Kitezi village, Kasangati town council, in Wakiso district.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said Kitezi police shot dead the suspected thug raiding Bosco Sserwadda’s home.

Police said three thugs at around 3 am armed with pangas and other house breaking tools, attacked Sserwadda’s home, tied his security guard Robbins Mumbere with ropes before they started cutting the main door.

“They fought with a security guard one Mumbere from Ultimate security, whom they overpowered and tied him with ropes. The thugs then embarked on cutting of the main door to the residential house,” said Owoyesigyire.

As the thugs struggled to gain access, Sserwadda noticed and alerted the police of Kitezi police station who responded immediately and found the trio still struggling with the door. A bullet was released and killed one suspected thug on spot.

“The other two thugs escaped with injuries. The body of the killed suspected thief who has not yet been identified has been taken to the city mortuary pending a post mortem,” added Owoyesigyire.

Other than Kitezi police, the scene of crime was visited by senior officers from Kasangati including the Division Police Commander -DPC, Division Criminal Investigations Commander- D/CID and Scene of Crime Officers –SOCOs.

Owoyesigyire said all nearby hospitals and clinics have been notified about any person who may come to them with bullet wounds for treatment.

More than 20 homes have been raided by armed thugs in Kampala and Wakiso in the last one month where items ranging from cars, phones, electronics have been robbed.

Some of the raided homes include Cyprus Mugabi, whose home in Kasangati was raided a week ago where thugs robbed various items including his Harrier vehicle registration number UBF 052F.

The victim works at URA branch at Kyaliwajjala, Kiira Municipality, in Wakiso District. His car was intercepted by police after he rushed to a neighbour’s home who helped him call the Police’s 999 Patrol team that pursued the suspects.

Police was guided by the tracking device Mugabi installed in his vehicle. His car that was being chauffeured by thugs was deflated with bullets at Ring Road in Old Kampala and arrested one suspect, Joshua Kanyoro, who was driving the stolen car. Upon arrest, Kanyoro led police to various spots where they often hide stolen items.

Mugabi had also been robbed 3 million shillings. Police arrested two other suspects Shifa Mujuzi and Jamil Aol. Mugabi’s incident comes two days after police in Kajjansi arrested two suspected robbers that raided the home of a banker, Allan Joshua Mwesigwa.

A joint security team comprised of Military Police, Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF, Uganda Police’s Field Force Unit –FFU and Crime Intelligence raided several shops on Thursday where more 300 suspected dealers in stolen items were arrested.

******

URN