Police foils Amuriat campaigns in Agago district

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kalongo Town council in Agago district on Monday fired teargas to disperse crowds that had gathered to listen to Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Amuriat arrived in Kalongo Town council at about 6 pm accompanied by the District Woman Member of Parliament Judith Franka Akello. Their presence in the area attracted large crowds who wanted to listen to their campaign message.

Amuriat told his supporters that Acholi Sub-region has suffered and deprived of development adding that he was the right man if voted as president to liberate the locals.

However less than five minutes into his speech, armed anti-riot police officers approached the venue and started firing teargas at the crowds.

James Owili, the officer in charge of Kalongo Police station says that Amuriat had broken the Electoral Commission guidelines by holding campaigns after 6 pm.

He also notes that the presidential candidate was putting the lives of locals at risk of contracting and spreading covid-19 in disregard of the Electoral Commission and health Ministry Guidelines.

Earlier on Amuriat on Monday successfully held his first campaigns in the district in Lira Palwo Sub County and Patongo Town Council.

In his message to his supporters, Amuriat promised that his government will ensure that the locals in Acholi and their neighbours in Teso region are compensated for their lost cattle.

He said that for 35 years, the people of Acholi, Lango and Teso have gone through real suffering under the regime of President Museveni arguing that he is the man to rescue them from the sufferings.

“35 years since Museveni came to power Acholi, Lango, Teso and Karamoja region are still the poorest region. We were concentrated in camps when Museveni’s, our cattle were taken away from you by agents of Mr Museveni but our government will ensure that those who lost their animals are compensated,” Amuriat told his supporters.

Amuriat also promised to revive the defunct cooperative societies in the region so that local farmers can produce and market their agricultural produce.

Amuriat who lost his shoes during nomination early this month has vowed to finish the campaigns barefooted until he matches to the State House.

On Tuesday, Amuriat will hold campaigns in Kitgum District.

