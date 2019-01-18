Police extends operation against quack traditional healers

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the greater Masaka sub-region have extended an operation against quack traditional healers in the area.

In November last year, AIGP Asan Kasingye; the Director in charge Community Policing launched a special operation in Lwengo district, to clamp down on the increasing cases of murders related to ritual sacrifice that were being reported in the area.

The operation was focused at registering all traditional healers in the district with their areas of speciality, searching shrines for suspicious regalia that may aid in investigations into murders.

However Lameck Kigozi, the greater Masaka regional Police spokesperson, says that operation will extend to districts outside Lwengo.

He says that intelligence reports have indicated that some of the quack witch doctors deserted their homes in Lwengo and put-up makeshift shrines in the neighboring districts.

Joseph Kiyinga Kigundu, the greater Masaka regional chairperson traditional healers says cases of ritual murders go beyond Lwengo district. He also said that the some traditional healers have conned money from unsuspecting clients.

Kigozi has however indicated many victims who have been conned by witch-doctors are not volunteering information to security, which affects investigations.