Police Exodus sacco creates banking hall to end chaos

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police’s Exodus Savings and Credit Cooperative organisation (Sacco) has established a banking hall to ease the process for police officers seeking to access their funds.

The decision follows spates of chaos at the police headquarters Exodus Sacco offices arising out of lengthy queues and the slow pace at which services are offered. It is reported that early this week, officers endured three days of waiting before they could access the money.

During the long wait, junior officers accused their seniors of mishandling the Sacco. A police source told Uganda Radio Network that some police officers almost wrestled their seniors who wanted to bypass queues while others threatened to thump the Sacco managers headed by Henry Kalulu.

“How can I fail to access the money I have been saving for three years? I will not leave this place unless I get my money,” one Inspector of Police reportedly said.

Deputy police spokesperson Polly Namaye has explained that the Exodus Sacco at Naguru is overwhelmed by numbers from the metropolitan region, covering the districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

“Kampala, which has the biggest number of clients, is in the process of opening up a banking hall at the SACCO headquarters at Naguru. The banking hall will be completed by the end of this month. Today alone, the SACCO has disbursed 490 million Shillings in withdraws to clients,” Namaye said.

A similar situation was registered at police headquarters during the Christmas season last year when delays in disbursements almost triggered a stampede. After enduring scuffles, some police officer’s opted out of the Sacco.

Namaye equally dismissed as false, videos of police officers that have been circulating on social media indicating that police officers were fighting for Easter money. She said more than enough money had been released to be accessed by all officers saving with the Sacco.

“The photos, videos and online articles portray police officers in a disorderly, uncoordinated and frustrated state of being. This is contrary to the purpose and intention for which the SACCO was established in 2007,” Namaye said.

Namaye further explained that activities of withdrawal, deposits and loan application at Exodus Sacco at headquarters at Naguru are carried out all year round.

Namaye added that starting May 2019, the SACCO will open offices in Kabale, Iganga, and Soroti to serve the client in these regions, this will bring the total number of Regional Centers to twelve (12).

URN