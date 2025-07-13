POLICE: Campaign posters obstructing security cameras

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force-UPF has raised concerns about campaign banners and billboards obstructing Security cameras in Kampala. It has emerged that some areas of Kampala metropolitan have been disconnected from the police Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras grid by campaign posters.

As a result, police have opened a General Enquiry File –GEF 052/2025 to hunt for candidates responsible for the disconnections.

Police have registered the disconnections as vandalism of the fibre cable for the police CCTV camera. According to reports seen by Uganda Radio Network (URN), the politicians have placed huge campaign posters on CCTV camera fibre cable,s mostly in Kawempe Division.

The details show that the huge posters placed on CCTV fibre cables have disconnected areas of Kawempe, Nansana, Kakiri and many others in Wakiso. “We suspect that these politicians unknowingly erected their posters on these fibre cables, which have disconnected police CCTV cameras in various areas. We are now searching for these politicians to warn them,” a senior police officer in the ICT directorate said.

As Uganda heads into next year’s general elections, politicians have printed all sizes of posters, which they have erected in various areas. However, many have erected the posters on electric poles, electric transformers and many others on perimeter walls of factories, industries, public offices, and schools.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said he was yet to get a briefing regarding police CCTV cameras obstructed by the campaign posters. He, however, urged politicians to consult before they erect their posters.

According to the report by Kampala North regional ICT officer, police have since plucked off some of the campaign posters mounted on crucial installations such as police CCTV cameras. Police said in the report said they are not prioritising arrests but engagement with the politicians.

“This damage and disconnections resulted from campaign posters in Kazo- Angola Zone, which were erected where the fibre cable passes. The scene was documented, and the posters were recovered and exhibited. No arrests made,” the Kampala North ICT officers’ report reads.

***

URN