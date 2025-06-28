Police: Body of CBS Journalist found unharmed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have said that the body of Jimmy Ssekabito, a CBS journalist who allegedly fell off a boda-boda in Kampala, was found without any visible external injuries.

Earlier reports had indicated that the 45 year old resident of Gayaza in Masaka, who had come to Kampala for a wedding, reportedly fell off a boda boda near the Uganda Red Cross Society offices on Rubaga Road at around 06:00 Am on Friday.

He was rushed to Rubaga Hospital by boda boda riders before he was pronounced dead shortly.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, said police were notified, and a team was dispatched to the scene and his body was examined.

“The body was examined and showed no external injuries. A death inquiry file was opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.” Onyango said.

He said the body was handed over to the police by Lubaga Hospital and taken to City Mortuary Mulago for a post-mortem examination as further Investigations continue.

As the media fraternity mourns Ssekabito, and the exact cause of his death, there are conflicting accounts of the incident.

*****

URN