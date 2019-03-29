Police blocks Kaliro FDC meeting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police deployed heavily in Kaliro district on Thursday to block a scheduled consultative meeting by the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party at Nawampiti landing site.

Police used tear gas and live bullets to disperse the FDC supporters who had declined to vacate the landing sites after being told that the planned meeting was illegal.

The meeting had been called by the Kaliro FDC District Chairperson, Peter Kamya to consult party members on how to mobilise funds so as to improve their livelihoods.

Kamya said the party had earmarked some projects but wanted to get an input from the party members at the village level.

He explained that their projects are meant to compliment government programs like the Uganda Women Empowerment program (UWEP), which he says has left out rural women.

The Former FDC Presidential candidate, Kiiza Besigye who was expected to the address the party supporter faulted police for accepting to be used to oppress the opposition.

The Busoga North police spokesperson, Michael Kasadha told URN in a telephone interview that FDC supporters staged the meeting without police clearance, which contravenes the public order management act.

“We deployed after receiving intelligence that FDC supporters were planning to organize a meeting in the district. But by the mere fact that they lacked clearance from the police headquarters, their meeting became impossible,” he said.

URN