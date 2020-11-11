Police block Tumukunde from accessing Kisoro district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel have blocked independent presidential candidate, Gen. Henry Tumukunde from entering Kisoro district to campaign.

Tumukunde who is currently in the Kigezi region campaigned in Rukungiri and Kanungu districts on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he set off to resume his campaign in Kisoro. However, on reaching on top of Kanaba hills in Kanaa sub-county about 12.6 kilometres to Kisoro town at around 11:30 am, he was intercepted by Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers and policemen who had mounted a roadblock.

Patrick Byaruhanga, the Kisoro District Police Commander ordered him to go back to Rubanda district where he was expected.

Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner says that security could not allow Tumukunde to campaign because he was not expected in Kisoro.

According to Mugisha, Tumukunde was supposed to have campaigned in Kisoro on Tuesday and that security personnel had prepared to receive him.

A heated exchange between Tumukunde and Byaruhanga ensued with Tumukunde arguing that the terrain of the area was difficult to navigate and could not stick to the campaign programme.

Mugisha says that Tumukunde will be allowed to campaign in the area when he is cleared by the Electoral Commission.

Tumukunde says that the role of security is to make sure that campaigns are peaceful.

Tumukunde later abandoned his trip to Kisoro and proceeded to Rubanda town council for campaigns.

URN