Police block Mao’s last Kasese campaign rally

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have foiled the last campaign meeting of the Democratic Party presidential candidate, Norbert Mao in Kasese town. Mao had planned to hold his last campaign meeting at Kilembe quarters on Friday evening before living the district but found the venue sealed off by police led by the Rwenzori East Region Police Commander, Samuel Asiimwe.

He blocked the DP head from accessing the venue to address hundreds of people who had patiently waited for him. Mao had earlier on addressed two mini rallies in Busongora North and South respectively and expected to hold his final rally at Kilembe quarters playground.

Asiimwe, said they couldn’t allow Mao to address the rally because it was past campaigning time. According to the Electoral Commission guidelines, campaigns start at 7:00 AM and close at 6:00 PM. However, Mao and his campaign entourage arrived at the playground at 5:55 PM.

There were moments of glare as Asiimwe moved up to Mao’s open roof car and grabbed the microphone from him as he labored to address the gathering. Mao said security heads deployed police heavily around him from his arrival because of the message he is delivering to Ugandans.

Deus Kule Muthabali, the Kasese DP District LC V chairperson called the police action as an unfortunate. He reasons that the candidate would have been given a few minutes to address the voters other than being chased away from the venue when they had some few minutes left to the deadline.

Barnabas Kule, a Bod boda rider at Kilembe stage accused police of applying the regulations selectively. He notes that many candidates in the district campaign up to 7:00 PM under the watch of security.

********

URN