Police battles people power crowds in Kamwokya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Teargas and live bullets hovered over parts of Kamwokya, a suburb of Kampala as police battled supporters of People Power, a pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The crowds were mobilized by aspirants from various constituencies mainly around Kampala who were returning nomination forms for endorsement by the pressure group ahead of 2021 general elections. Many of those returning nomination forms are contesting for Parliamentary seats.

Drama ensued when a large group of rival factions from Rubaga North constituency clashed at the secretariat attracting crowds at the People power secretariat. The crowds were mainly pulled by a group led by KCCA speaker Abubaker Kawalya, another by James Mubiru, the People Power coordinator in Rubaga, and Shamim Malende who is seeking endorsement to contest for the Kampala district Parliamentary seat.

But the police said the activities were flouting guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. All aspirants are not allowed to convene public rallies because of the inability to guarantee physical distancing when crowds converge. Instead, they are expected to use virtual platforms to reach out to their constituents.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that police used teargas after the various factions failed to heed to advice to disperse. He however hastens to add that the police leadership has advised area leaders to ensure that all activities taking place are in line with guidelines to protect the population against a possible spread of the pandemic.

Malende said the police action was cowardly.

Earlier, Abubaker Kawalya, a member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party told URN that he was seeking the People Power endorsement because he believes in the group’s ideology, which gives the mandate to the people to decide their leaders and determine their destiny.

Mubiru, the other candidate said his focus is increasing Robert Kyagulanyi’s support in Rubaga and elsewhere in the country. He expressed disappointment that people from the same camp are selfishly fighting each other for smaller political positions.

******

URN