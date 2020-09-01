Police battles Chameleone’s supporters in Mengo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police used teargas this afternoon to disperse supporters of mayoral aspirant Joseph Mayanja who had gathered in crowds to witness the opening of his offices on Balintuma road, Kampala.

Mayanja also known as Chameleone arrived at the scene at midday. But the police had already cordoned off the place and ordered for the cancellation of the event. However, Chameleone disregarded the directive and decided to continue with the day’s activities as planned.

Police however took over the place and ordered all occupants to vacate the offices.

The situation got out of hand when Chameleone attempted to block the police operation, prompting them to use teargas to calm the situation. Supporters whisked him to a nearby plantation amidst the chaos. But the scuffle continued after an hour as police battled the rowdy supporters with more teargas.

Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, one of the politicians who had organized chameleon’s event told URN that police is violating their right to organize ahead of nominations for their several candidates in the 2021 general elections.

Some of the supporters who were gathered at the venue said police took over the office in the morning to stop the gathering.

URN