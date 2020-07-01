Police appoints senior ICT commanders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj. Gen Jesse Kamunanwire, the Human Resource Director Uganda Police Force-UPF has appointed Senior Regional Information Communication Technology–ICT commanders.

In his radio message issued on Monday night, Kamunanwire reshuffled officers at the ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP, Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP, Superintendent of Police –SP and Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASPs. The officers will spearhead operations of Closed Circuit Television –CCTV security cameras while those posted in areas where CCTV installations are ongoing will play the supervisory role.

According to the radio message, Warren Mugwizi has moved from the ICT Directorate which superintendents the CCTV spy cameras to head the ICT depart in the Naguru based Directorate of Operations Police Services –OPS. The OPS directorate is under the command of Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Edward Osiru Ochom and superintendents all divisions, districts and station command.

Moses Ekudot has been appointed head of the communication department based at police headquarters. He will among other things spearhead research and planning for the communications department and also ensure the safety of police communications.

Alice Komuhangi has been moved from ICT directorate at the police headquarters to greater Masaka as the Regional ICT commander. Monica Mugeni from ICT directorate has been appointed Kiira Regional ICT commander. However, Yowasi Ruteera from ICT headquarters has been asked to report to human resource management in order to be investigated for yet to be known reasons.

The installation of CCTV spy cameras for upcountry places is ongoing under phase two. At least 3,100 CCTV cameras have been installed in the 18 policing divisions that make up Kampala Metropolitan Area, which covers Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

The National CCTV National Command Center at Naguru that was commissioned by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in November last year is linked to 18 divisional centers and 83 police stations. Away from ICT commanders, Maj Gen Kamunanwire has also moved Martin Abilu to the directorate of Welfare and Production under the command of Andrew Soroweni.

It was a month ago headed by AIGP Lemmy Musa Twinomujuni but his contract was not renewed by President Museveni. Robert Carter Ochakacon has been appointed Officer In charge of operations at Electoral Commission. Ochakacon has been commander at Very Important Persons Protections Unit –VIPPU based at Nsambya police barracks.

