Play Your Cards Campaign: Absa customers rewarded with cash prizes worth sh40m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has handed over cash prizes totaling sh40 million to four winners from the ongoing card usage campaign dubbed “Play Your Cards Right.”

The campaign runs from June to August 2025 and is open to all Absa debit and credit cardholders, both personal and business. To take part, customers use their Absa debit or credit cards for at least five transactions in the said period.

According to officials, the campaign aims to demonstrate the bank’s strategy to being a customer-centric business following the rollout of a refreshed brand promise of ‘Your Story Matters’.

“When we launched this campaign on 29 May 2025, we promised that each month, we would award 4 winners – 2 from Personal Banking and 2 from Business Banking, with each winner receiving will receive UGX 10 million, totalling to UGX 40 million per month. I am glad that today, we are fulfilling our promise. Allow me to congratulate the June winners. I hope that the financial rewards will help you sort out some needs in life,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda.

According to the Bank of Uganda’s 2023 Financial Stability Report, the value of debit card transactions reached sh561.5 billion, with over 3.8 million active debit cards. Credit card usage is also on the rise, with transaction values hitting sh30.9 billion from nearly 10,000 active credit cards.

In 2024, Absa Bank Uganda’s card payment volumes grew by 18.5%, outperforming the market average. Active usage of Absa cards grew by 15%, while the market saw just 2% growth.

One of the business debit card winners applauded Absa for its commitment to rewarding customers.

“As ABM Investments, we are excited to be among the winners in this campaign. We have been using the card for most of our transactions, and our efforts have paid off. All I can tell Absa Bank Uganda clients is that the campaign is real, and they should embrace using the cards; they might be the next lucky winners,” said Pafra Mulambuzi, Director at ABM Investments, one of the business entities that won under the Play Your Cards Right campaign.

“There is still more money up for grabs, so I encourage our customers to continue to use their Absa cards to pay for goods and services to stand a chance to win,” said Rutahigwa, adding that the bank continues to refresh its cybersecurity measures to safeguard customer investments.