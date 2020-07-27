Pioneer hospital, Annex closed after patient tests positive for COVID-19

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pioneer hospital, a private health facility in Arua city has been sealed off just a day after one of the patients tested positive for Covid19. The decision has also affected the Annex of the same facility in Ediofe area.

Over 30 people including Health workers, cleaners, patients and their care givers who were in both health facilities and reportedly interacted with the Covid19 positive patient have been quarantined.

Dr. Aldo Pariyo, the proprietor Pioneer Hospital has confirmed the development, saying the positive Covid19 patient traveled from Kampala to Arua and sought treatment at the hospital where he was admitted for four days because of hypertension.

Paul Bishop Drileba, the Arua District Health Officer regretted the incident.

He however, says the task force acted quickly and quarantined all the people at both facilities to contain the spread of the disease.

Drileba says they are still tracing for more contacts of the patient. Both Pioneer main hospital and its Annex are currently being guarded by UPDF soldiers.

Pioneer hospital becomes the second facility to be sealed off to the public within a space of one week because of handling a Covid19 patient.

Last week, Joy Hospice Health Center in Mbale was sealed off and all health workers, support staff and patients quarantines after a female patient from Namisindwa succumbed to Covid19 at the health center.

URN