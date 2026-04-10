ANTHRAX: 3 hospitalized in Kitagwenda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | An anthrax outbreak in the western Ugandan district of Kitagwenda has left three people hospitalized, a health official said Wednesday.

District Health Officer Irene Kahimakazi told Xinhua by telephone that three people tested positive out of 10 suspected cases reported earlier this week.

Kahimakazi said the suspected cases were first reported at Ntara Health Center IV on April 2, after they presented with a range of symptoms.

“Laboratory results later confirmed three of the cases as anthrax, and all confirmed patients are male,” she said.

Preliminary investigation into the spread of the disease shows that common exposure associated with handling carcasses of animals that died under unclear circumstances is one of the factors, the health official said, adding that a community sensitization campaign has been rolled out to raise awareness and avert further spread.

According to the World Health Organization, anthrax is an infection caused by Bacillus anthracis. The disease primarily affects herbivorous mammals, although other mammals and some birds have also been known to contract it. Humans generally acquire the disease from infected animals or through exposure to contaminated animal products. ■