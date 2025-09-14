Pilsner Lager boosts Omukama Oyo Coronation anniversary celebrations

Pilsner Lager Celebrates 30-Year Reign of Omukama Oyo, Reinforces Deep-Rooted Partnership with Tooro Kingdom

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pilsner Lager joined the Kingdom of Tooro this week in a grand celebration marking the 30th Coronation Anniversary of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, reinforcing a partnership deeply rooted in a shared vision for preserving and celebrating culture.

The multi-day event, held at the Karuzika Palace, was a celebration of the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and the Omukama’s three decades of visionary leadership. The festivities commenced with a royal tour on Wednesday led by King Oyo, alongside Princess Ruth Nsemere Komuntale Akiiki and Queen Dr. Best Olimi Kemigisa Akiiki, guiding partners and well-wishers first through the King Oyo Model Farm, then through the historic Kiko Tea Plantation.

In his remarks during the Friday proceedings, Omukama Oyo NyimbaKabamba Iguru Rukidi IV thanked all the partners for their continued support. He emphasized that such contributions are vital to achieving the ambitious goals of the Tooro Kingdom’s 25-year development plan.

The plan, launched in 2021, is built upon the six key pillars of promoting and protecting culture, skills development for youth, agricultural investment, tourism promotion, environmental and water conservation, and ensuring health for all.

As the official beer partner, Pilsner Lager is at the heart of the Ekyoto Ha Mpango celebrations. The brand established a dedicated Pilsner Cultural Village at the palace grounds, creating a space for guests to immerse themselves in the traditions, stories and spirit of Tooro.

Speaking at the celebrations, Sheila Sabune, Corporate Relations Director at Uganda Breweries, explained the brand’s long-standing connection to the kingdom.

“We are deeply honoured to be part of this celebration of Omukama Oyo’s 30-year reign.” said Sabune. “Our relationship with Tooro is based on the shared desire to promote cultural preservation, unity and appreciation of our unique heritage. This partnership, brought to life here through our Pilsner Lager brand, in the Ekyoto Ha Mpango activities.”

The Fort Portal festivities culminated in the Ekyoto Ha Mpango Music Festival at Karuzika Palace on Saturday that also featured several of Tooro’s own artists, including Irene Hinda, Atwooki Richie, Muzamiru and Big Doug.

is committed to supporting cultural institutions and traditions that unite people across the nation while maintaining strong partnerships with local communities.