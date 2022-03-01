PICTORIAL: Looking Radiant at Roast and Rhyme

Munyonyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Everyone loves to look good and feel great walking into the Bell Lager sponsored Roast and Rhyme event.

And, this year’s event was special in many ways, since it marked the return to the social scene for many who had been ‘locked down’ the past two years as COVID-19 raged.

A bright return it was for the 14th edition, Sunday 27th February, 2022 at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo.

Leading beauty care brand Radiant Cosmetics was onsite with a mobile saloon as lovers of cold beer, live music and sizzling grilled meat gathered for the much-anticipated return of the Roast and Rhyme festival.

Partnering with celebrity stylist Ice Kenny, Radiant offered classy touch ups, styling, product sampling and gift hampers at the first Roast and Rhyme edition since March 2020 – almost two years ago.

“As Radiant we were at Roast and Rhyme with a lone mission to make people Look Good and Feel Great. Our customers have been coming to the Radiant booth and getting the ability to step out into the event looking gorgeous and have so much fun,” Senior Brand Manager Stephen Mukisa said told journalists.

“Our brand lives for the African woman, we make products for African hair and appeals to fun-loving lady so we felt we would be party of this event in a big way.”