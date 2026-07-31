PFF demands answers over Besigye treatment

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Calls for accountability after the reported collapse of opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye during his treason trial has intensified, with the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) demanding that the government, the judiciary and the Uganda Prisons Service explain the circumstances surrounding the incident and disclose his medical condition.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Thursday, PFF Deputy President Lulume Bayiga said the events in court had raised serious constitutional and human rights concerns that require urgent explanation from the responsible institutions. Bayiga’s demands come a day after Besigye reportedly collapsed in the dock during proceedings before the High Court Criminal Division.

According to court proceedings, Besigye objected to the commencement of his trial, arguing that he had not been given sufficient time to consult the state-appointed lawyers representing him after the court declined to allow him representation by counsel of his choice.

He repeatedly protested as the prosecution’s first witness, an American national identified as Andrew Wilson, began testifying before eventually collapsing in the dock. Court officials later adjourned the proceedings, and Besigye was taken away in an ambulance for medical attention. According to Bayiga, PFF has been informed that prison officers restrained Besigye before he lost consciousness.

He further alleged that colleagues, including qualified medical doctors who were present, were prevented from attending to him. The opposition also claimed that Besigye was first taken to Mbuya Military Hospital before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

“They denied us access to a man who collapsed, a man who is our leader and a relative to some of us,” Bayiga said, questioning why neither Besigye’s family nor his colleagues were allegedly informed about his whereabouts.

He demanded that authorities account for his condition and grant his family and lawyers immediate access to him. “We demand that the government, the Judiciary and the Uganda Prisons Service explain what happened to Dr. Kizza Besigye. The public deserves to know his medical condition and why those close to him were allegedly denied access to him,” Bayiga said.

He also criticized the conduct of the court proceedings, alleging that constitutional concerns raised by Besigye were disregarded. Bayiga further claimed that access to the courtroom was restricted and media coverage of the proceedings was limited. “The Chief Justice should intervene to ensure transparency in this matter. The judicial process must be conducted fairly, openly and in accordance with the Constitution, while the Uganda Prisons Service should provide an official update on Dr. Besigye’s health,” he added.

On Thursday, High Court Judge Emmanuel Baguma adjourned the treason trial to August 4 after receiving a letter from Luzira Prison stating that Besigye was ill and unable to attend court. The judge directed the Uganda Prisons Service to file a medical report detailing Besigye’s health status before the case resumes.

The opposition leaders also appealed to the Chief Justice to review the conduct of the proceedings and urged the Uganda Prisons Service to issue an official statement on Besigye’s reported transfer for treatment and clarify his current medical condition. They further called for his family, lawyers and colleagues to be granted access to him.