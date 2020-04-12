PEPSICO Foundation, CBL makes contribution to COVID-19 fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

By Julius Businge More corporate companies are coming up to boost the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The latest is Crown Beverages Limited in partnership with its global franchiser’s philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation that have handed over a cheque of $200, 000 and a brand new 4-wheel double cabin pick-up to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mary Karooro Okurut Busingye from OPM received the donation on April 10 in Kampala.

The vehicle will facilitate the movement of health workers and government officials working determinedly to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Amos Nzeyi, the chairman of CBL said that the money donated will help feed poor households.

Karooro Busingye said that the money donated will be used to purchase food which will be distributed by the government and Uganda Red Cross Society.

The government of Uganda has in the recent weeks urged well-wishers to donate cash and other relief items to support efforts of government that are geared towards fighting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Uganda had by April 11 confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus pandemic. No single case of death had been reported.

Majority of the population are locked home and many, especially those living in urban areas, could die of hunger if the national lockdown is not lifted soon, analysts say.