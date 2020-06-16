People Power coordinator arrested for noise pollution

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kamuli district has arrested Moses Bigirwa, the Busoga region coordinator of the People Power Pressure Group, a political outfit championed by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi. He is charged with noise pollution.

Bigirwa teamed up with other people power sympathizers to sound saucepans, plates and jerrycans as a means of expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to distribute food to all starving Ugandans after maintaining lockdown restrictions for more than three months.

This is in line with a new campaign dubbed “No, Nedda, which was unveiled by Dr Kiiza Besigye, the former president of the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC and Kyagulanyi, on Monday. Through the campaign, the opposition called upon all the Ugandans who are hungry, those still held home as restrictions on their businesses persist and all those who are dissatisfied with the current government to drum whatever items they can every day at 1 pm to show their anger towards the government.

Bigirwa says that government distributed food to people within the Kampala metropolitan area and abandoned other equally hungry Ugandans in other parts of the country. As a result, he adds the vast majority of Ugandans suffering because of the measures brought about by the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking to journalists minutes before his arrest, Bigirwa stated a number of people have approached him for free food after the district taskforce ran out of stock but he has nothing to offer.

Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North police spokesperson says that Bigirwa who is detained at Kamuli central police station awaiting prosecution faces charges of inciting violence and noise pollution.

The National Environment Noise Standards and Control Regulations prohibit anyone from emitting noise for more than two minutes in a residential area. A person convicted of noise pollution is liable to a fine of not less than 180,000 Shillings and not more than 18 million Shillings or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 18 months or both.

