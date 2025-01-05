Pearl Magic Prime announces the premiere of ‘Tamara My Wife’

Tamara My Wife– A Tale of Love, Sacrifice, and Redemption

Kampala,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | M-Net’s Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Ch. 148 & GOtv Ch. 303) will on January 6th launch Tamara My Wife, an enthralling Ugandan drama series set to premiere at 10:00 PM. DSTV said in a statement that they were confident that this captivating show will take over the prime-time Monday slot, delivering a blend of suspense, passion, and heartache.

Set against the backdrop of Uganda’s central region, Tamara My Wife delves into the trials of Tamara Kyeyune, a woman whose life is defined by her unshakable bond with her father, Mr. Kyeyune, and the sacrifices she makes for her family. Having endured five failed marriages, Tamara now faces new challenges in her latest marriage to Jerome Semwanga portrayed by Ismah Mayengo —the one man she chose for herself. As love, betrayal, and societal expectations intertwine, Tamara must navigate an emotional journey to achieve her dream of becoming a mother and reuniting with her one true love.

Margaret Mathore, Head of Channel for M-Net East Africa, shared her enthusiasm for the series:

“Tamara My Wife is a story of strength and vulnerability, bringing relatable and powerful Ugandan storytelling to the forefront. The show will resonate deeply with audiences as it captures the essence of love, resilience, and family.”

The series introduces viewers to an intricate world of drama, where Tamara fights against societal norms, family expectations, and her own vulnerabilities. Alongside her is Jerome, a devoted yet disillusioned husband, whose path crosses unexpectedly with his best friend and Tamara’s sixth husband. Adding further complexity are Tamara’s siblings and her formidable mother-in-law, whose demands create obstacles that Tamara must overcome.

According to Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, the series is a reflection of MultiChoice’s commitment to supporting local content:

“With M-Net, we are dedicated to bringing stories that mirror the lives of our audiences. Tamara My Wife is a testament to our mission to deliver authentic, heartfelt entertainment that celebrates the richness of Ugandan culture and storytelling.”

The series also features an incredible ensemble cast, including Ndagire Sarah who plays Tamara Kyeyune who doubles as the show producer, whose performances breathe life into the layered characters. From Tamara’s fiery determination to Jerome’s inner conflict, the characters offer a compelling look at the challenges and triumphs of life, love, and family.

****

Tune in to Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Ch. 148 & GOtv Ch. 303) every Monday – Friday from 6th January 2025 at 10:00 PM to follow the emotional and dramatic journey of Tamara My Wife. This is a story where love, betrayal, and resilience collide, promising an unforgettable viewing experience.