Paul Mwiru back as NUP wins 8 seats in Busoga

Jinja, Uganda | URN | The National Unity Platform (NUP) has expanded its parliamentary presence in the Busoga sub-region, winning eight seats compared to just one in the previous term.

The incumbent Jinja City Woman Member of Parliament, Manjeri Kyebakutika, had previously been the lone NUP MP from the sub-region.

The newly elected NUP-sponsored MPs include Timothy Batuwa of Jinja South West, who was last term elected under the FDC and retains his seat; Paul Mwiru of Jinja South East; Hussein Muyonjo, also known as Swengere, of Jinja North; Sarah Lwansasula, Jinja City Woman MP; John Odwori of Kagoma North; Jamal Mukuve of Bukooli North; Nasser Mudiobole of Iganga Municipality; and Andrew Kaluya of Kigulu South.

This outcome reflects a significant gain for NUP in a region previously dominated by other parties.