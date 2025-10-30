Patrick ‘Salvador’ Idringi marks 15-year milestone

Uganda Waragi Cheers to 15 Years of Salvador at Africa Laughs Season 7

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kingdom Kampala parking lot was filled with laughter last Saturday, as the 7th edition of Africa Laughs delivered a memorable comedy and music experience to mark Patrick “Salvador” Idringi’s 15-year milestone in the industry.

True to the spirit that binds us, Uganda Waragi was at the center of the continental showcase of talent and humor, with a catchy cocktail showcase for all revelers to try.

Speaking at the event, Uganda Waragi Brand Manager Hillary Baguma said, “Comedy is a unique storytelling art, a platform to share and connect with one another. As Uganda Waragi celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, we are celebrating all those who have embodied the true spirit of Uganda over time, such as Patrick Salvador, as he marks this key milestone in the comedy industry.”

The evening was a rollercoaster of relatable humour from MC Kash’s sharp satire to Anne Kansiime’s hilarious tales of dating and the endless banter of Madrat and Chiko.

There was never a dull moment on stage. The show’s energy never dipped, thanks to host Okello Okello’s witty moderation and musical interludes from the singing trio, Warafiki and the legendary Juliana Kanyomozi.

The celebrant himself, Salvador, reflected on his journey with wit and bravado. He had the audience in uproar with his observations on the stark difference between being rich and poor, famously joking about his lived experience as he declared, “They used to laugh at me saying I was ugly, but now they are laughing with me coz I have money.”

The continental reach of African humor was on full display with a powerful international lineup. South Sudan’s Akau Jambo connected deeply with his relatable cross-border experiences as he joked about his perspective as a refugee, Zimbabwe’s Q Dube captivated with his impeccable timing and storytelling, and South Africa’s Celeste Ntuli and Mpho Popps let their veteran talent shine while cracking up the audience into the night.

An official said that the success of Africa Laughs Season 7 is another nod towards Uganda Waragi’s commitment to celebrating the stories, connections and moments of joy that authentically define Ugandan and African culture.