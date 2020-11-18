Patrick Amuriat arrested in Gulu city

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been arrested in Gulu city.

Amuriat of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party was arrested from Awere open grounds in Layibi-Bardege division in Gulu city where he was scheduled to address voters.

He was arrested on orders of the officer in-charge of Gulu central police station, John Bosco Nyangkol.

Earlier before his arrest, Amuriat and FDC supporters had been involved in running battles forcing police to fire teargas and live bullets to disperse the rowdy crowds.

Amuriat was arrested while trying to board the police patrol vehicle registration number UP 5051 after alleging that he is scared of using his car due to security threats.

He was whisked to a yet unknown place at a breakneck speed.

Before his arrest, Amuriat had condemned police brutality and pointed out that incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is seeking re-election under the NRM party ticket is scared of him.

Amuriat had minutes before his arrest held a procession from the office of the Gulu district Woman Member of Parliament Betty Aol at Ring road through Gulu main street to the campaign venue.

The Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan has condemned and pledged that the country will have a change of government no matter how much security forces intimidate them.

By press time police, were still using teargas and water cannon vehicles to disperse the rowdy crowds that had refused to vacate the campaign ground.

