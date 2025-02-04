Patient with Ebola symptoms dies in Tororo

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected Ebola patient has died at Tororo General Hospital. Albert Amula, the Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, says that the patient passed on Monday, January 3rd, 2025.

According to Amula, the suspect was admitted to the facility last week with Ebola-like symptoms including passing out of blood from body openings including ears and anus, and fever. The suspect’s identity has been concealed in order not to jeopardize the tracing of his contacts.

Amula says that further details regarding the case and other necessary information will be availed later. “The team is getting more data on the incident, and I will give details later,” Amula told Uganda Radio Network. At the time of filling this story, the District health officer couldn’t be reached for comment as he could neither pick up nor return calls from our reporter.

Last week, Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak after a 32-year-old nurse succumbed to the disease. The Ministry of Health said 45 people who had contact with the deceased have been identified. The Ministry of Health has urged the public to remain calm, saying it is in control of the situation and is committed to protecting all people against Ebola.

Data from the WHO showed that Uganda’s last Ebola outbreak started in September 2022 and ended in January 2023, with 164 cases and 77 deaths in the country. The health organization also noted that case fatality rates of Ebola Sudan virus disease have varied from 41 percent to 100 percent in past outbreaks.

URN