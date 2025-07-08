Pastoralists panic as water level drops at Moroto’s Kobebe Dam

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The alarming drop in water levels at Kobebe Dam in Lotisan Sub County is sparking panic among pastoralists and local leaders in Moroto District. Located about 50 kilometers from Moroto town, the dam was constructed in 2010 by the Ministry of Water and Environment at a cost of sh6 billion. Designed to hold 2.3 billion litres of water, the dam serves over 10,000 heads of cattle from Moroto, Kotido, Napak, and even pastoralists from Kenya’s Turkana region.

However, siltation has reduced the dam’s capacity to catch and retain water. With minimal rainfall and growing pressure from a rising livestock population, the dam is failing to meet the region’s water demands. Bosco Loru, one of the local pastoralists, said the water level is declining rapidly despite the large number of livestock from various communities depending on it.

Loru expressed concern about the limited rainfall in the area, saying they are increasingly anxious about whether the dam will hold enough water to sustain them through the dry season. He warned that the loss of the dam would be catastrophic, as it is the only reliable water source in the region.

Jeremiah Adupa, another pastoralist, echoed the fears. He warned that water scarcity could spark insecurity in the region. Adupa said the dam has not filled due to insufficient rains and that the little water available may be depleted soon. “There are so many pastoralists from different communities camped around Kobebe Dam, all struggling for the limited water,” Adupa said. He warned that the situation could lead to conflict with neighboring communities in Teso and Acholi as herders search for alternative water sources.

Dr. Moses Okino, the Moroto District Veterinary Officer, confirmed the crisis, stating that water is crucial for livestock health. He revealed that the dam’s original capacity of 2.3 billion litres has dropped to just about 2,700 litres, posing an imminent threat to the region’s only major water source.

Okino emphasized that the shrinking water volume is unlikely to sustain the growing livestock population in Moroto and the neighboring districts of Napak, Kotido, Kaabong, and Kenya’s Turkana region. He noted that a cow requires an average of 10 litres of water daily, and the dam’s current state could result in widespread livestock losses. Okino warned that unless desilted urgently, Kobebe Dam might soon become unusable.

Cosmas Ayepa, the Moroto District Secretary for Social Services, said the dam could still serve its purpose if the rains improved. He cautioned herdsmen to prepare for a more difficult dry season due to the unpredictable weather patterns. Ayepa urged pastoralists to use the available water sparingly as the government works toward rehabilitating the dam.

Moroto Deputy Resident District Commissioner Justine Samuel Tuko said the dam has struggled with water retention over the years and sometimes dries up entirely. He attributed the problem to the influx of livestock, low rainfall due to climate change, and poor maintenance.

Tuko emphasized the need to assess the level of siltation in the dam so the government can plan a proper response. He noted that while the water traps and valves have been repaired, the main task now is de-silting the dam. He urged authorities to act swiftly before the rainy season ends.

Dr. Francis Inangolet, the Moroto District Production Officer, said the dam has failed to fill despite receiving rain since March, citing heavy siltation as the primary reason. He warned that with more livestock expected in the dry season, the dam must be restored to its original capacity.

Inangolet admitted that the district lacks the resources to desilt the dam and called on the Ministry of Water’s Water for Production department to intervene. He said an assessment is ongoing, and a report will soon be submitted to the ministry for action.

However, officials from the Water for Production department in the Moroto regional office, while declining to provide details, insisted that the dam does not need de-silting. They promised to share further information only after visiting the dam site.

