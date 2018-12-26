Pastor dies after preaching on Christmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A pastor in Budaka district died on Christmas minutes after delivering his sermon to Christians. The deceased is 34-year-old Julius Mwanika 34, a Pastor at Trinity Chapel Church in Nakibule in Budaka town council.

Pastor David Gonahasa, the overseer of born Again Churches in Budaka district told our reporter that Mwanika complained of chest pain shortly after delivering his Christmas sermon.

“He immediately got a Boda boda and went home but his condition worsened. We pastors organized transport to take him to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” Gonahasa said.

Pastor James Shaine of Budaka Deliverance Church says they were with deceased in a pastoral meeting on Monday to organise for an overnight on December 31, 2018 but he looked fine and didn’t complain of any illness.

Wilson James Salaamu, the Budaka District Police Commander, says they received the news of the pastor’s death and have commenced investigations.

Peter Damba, a member of Trinity Chapel Church remembers the deceased pastor as a man who dedicated his life to do the work of God.

***

URN