Parliamentary candidates in Jinja city root for economic growth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates vying for different parliamentary seats in Jinja city have pledged to fight for the financial independence of the electorate.

The candidates note that Jinja has a lot of unexploited opportunities in the tourism sector which if explored can reduce on the levels of unemployment and poverty in the city.

Moses Balyeku, who is contesting on the National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket for Jinja South West parliamentary seat, says that he will lobby for a government owned university which will facilitate the much needed population growth to boost small scale business enterprises within the city.

Majid Batambuze, the Jinja city interim mayor who is currently vying for the Jinja South East seat as an independent candidate says that Jinja is a new city which requires efficient representatives with capacity to lobby for better service delivery other than dormant MPs who remain silent despite challenges presented by the electorates.

Manjeri Kyebakutika, the National Unity Platform-NUP Jinja city Woman MP flag bearer says that she aims at boosting women start-ups through lobbying grants from both government and other well-wishers so as to relieve them from microfinance institutions which quench a lot of interests despite the low returns registered by the business.

David Isabirye, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC flag bearer for Jinja North Division MP seat says that his constituency has lagged behind in terms of development due to lack of competent leaders who can effectively represent the needs of the people.

Mohammed Bidondole, the NRM flag bearer in Jinja North Division promises to end land grabbing, a vice which he says threatens the livelihoods of city farmers who have for long relied on it to earn a living from their agricultural harvests.

20 parliamentary candidates were nominated on Thursday in Jinja city by the returning officer, Jennifer Kyobutungyi.

*****

URN