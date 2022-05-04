Parliament tasks Minister Katumba Wamala to probe Link bus accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala to investigate the Link bus accident along Fort Portal-Kampala highway and report to the House.

He directed that the ministry establishes the cause of accident and also establish measures to reduce road carnage in the country.

Tayebwa made the directive in his communication to the plenary sitting on Wednesday, after which the House observed a moment of silence in memory of the accident victims.

Two major accidents occurred today and the one at Sebitoli along the Fort Portal-Kampala Highway claimed lives of 20 people. The Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said that out of the 20, thirteen were adults and seven minors. The identities of the dead are yet to be established.

Eyewitnesses said that the Link bus registration number UBA 003S, which was heading to Kampala from Bundibugyo swayed off the road and overturned several times.

According to tea pickers at Sebitoli who witnessed the accident, the front tyre of the bus burst, and moments later they saw the bus knocking down the guard rails and tea shed before overturning several times.

The other accident occurred on Wednesday morning along Mbale-Tirinyi road, at Namatala bridge in Nasenyi sub county in Budaka district. This involved two taxis registration numbers UBH 437K, UBJ 676W and a Toyota Raum Registration Number UAT 995A.

Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Police Spokesperson has since identified some of the deceased as Fatima Namarome and Kurusum Nambafu, both residents of Mbale city, Isaka Kafero, David Mulabi and another male adult.

According to Alaso, three other accident victims are still battling for their lives at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital. The drivers of both taxis are still on the run. The scene of the accident is a black spot according to the residents.

Police’s Traffic Directorate has on several occasions indicated that the major cause of road accidents is speeding and reckless driving. The Directorate notes that several drivers drive beyond prescribed speed meters.

Small cars are not supposed to exceed 100 kilometres per hour, passenger vehicles should not exceed 80km per hour and loaded trucks are also not supposed to exceed 80 kilometres per hour.

The Traffic and Road Safety Act in section 120 states that a person convicted of violating speed limits can be fined 15 to 60 currency points (Shs300,000 to Shs1.2million shillings). The person can be jailed for six months but not exceeding 2 years. The convict can also be subjected to both fines and jail terms.

*****

URN