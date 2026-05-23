Detectives search Among’s personal assistant’s home

‎Bukedea, Uganda | URN | Security operatives, including personnel from the Army, the Police CID, and the Internal Security Organization (ISO), conducted a three-hour search at the residence of Zipporah Akol, a personal assistant to the former Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among. ‎‎

‎‎The operation took place on Friday evening and followed a prior visit to Anita Among’s home in Aputput village, Ae-rere Parish, Kamutur Sub County and her mother’s residence in Apopong Village, Apopong Parish, in Kolir Sub County. This visit was part of a broader investigation that ultimately led the operatives to Akol’s home for a thorough search.‎‎‎

‎‎‎Zipporah Akol, a resident of Obur Ngagor Village in Kolir Sub County, Bukedea District, is not only Anita Among’s sister but also a key figure in her political activities. She has recently been at the center of controversies through efforts to obstruct potential aspirants interested in contesting against Anita Among for the seat of Woman Member of Parliament for Bukedea Districtby filing petitions.‎‎‎‎

‎When the security personnel arrived at Akol’s home, they were joined by Among’s legal team, headed by Caleb Alaka from Alaka and Co. Advocates. ‎‎

‎Prior to the search’s initiation, the Security operatives signed official documents, a step that appeared to complicate the process for the investigators engaged in the extensive search.‎‎

‎Family members present at the residence during the search looked on helplessly as the security personnel conducted a thorough examination of both the interior and exterior of the compound.‎‎

‎‎Police Evidence Response Vehicles were seen driving behind Akol’s home, where unknown sealed alleged exhibits were placed inside the vehicles.‎

‎‎‎Approached for comments regarding the ongoing search, Akol’s family members declined to speak, stating they had been advised against discussing the matter. “We have no authority to talk about anything but to watch what’s going on here, and if you want a word, please ask from the family head who is not yet here due to other official engagements, or the family lawyer,” said one at Akol’s home.‎

‎‎‎‎Who is Zipora Akol?‎‎‎‎

Zipporah Akol is known as a staunch ally of Anita Among and has played a pivotal role in driving political activities organized by Anita in Bukedea District.‎‎‎

‎‎In May 2025, Akol took a bold step by suing three aspiring candidates for the Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament seat, summoning them to the Kampala High Court. This lawsuits aimed to block their nominations for the January, 2026 general elections by challenging their eligibility on the grounds that they were not legally registered voters within Bukedea District.‎‎

‎‎The core of this legal challenge, registered as Cause Number 0198 of 2025, was based on decisions made by local Parish Tribunals in May 2025. ‎‎

‎‎According to the complaint filed by M/S Alaka & Co. Advocates and Ochieng Associated Advocates and Solicitors, these tribunals ruled to remove the names of the three aspirants from the official voters’ roll in their respective parishes.‎‎‎

‎‎The aspirants summoned were Hellen Akol Odeke, accused of not being a registered voter in Malera Parish; Norma Susan Otai of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), accused of not being a registered voter in Kopeta Parish; and Mercy Marion Alupo of the National Unity Platform (NUP), accused of not being a registered voter in Kotolut Parish.‎

‎‎‎The National Electoral Commission (EC) was also named as the fourth respondent in this case. The plaintiff argued that the EC has failed to act on the tribunals’ decisions to remove the names of the accused from the National Voters Register.

‎‎Consequently, the lawsuit seeks a court order compelling the EC to delete the aspirants from the register and to prohibit the commission from nominating them as candidates.‎‎

‎‎Norma Susan Otai challenged Akol’s decision in the Civil High Court in Kampala. However, this challenge was dismissed, and Otai’s case was closed by the Civil High Court in January 2026.‎‎

‎The search is still continuing and is expected to continue to the residences of Anita Among’s allies in Bukedea district.‎‎

‎Among, who has been the Women Member of Parliament for Bukedea District since 2016, is facing scrutiny as the probe into her financial dealings and alleged corruption while heading the 11th Parliament.