Parliament demands master plan for development of regional stadiums

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to develop a master plan for the development of regional stadiums to support nurturing of talents across the country.

Earlier in the week, MPs tasked Peter Ogwang, the State Minister for Education and Sports to update the House on the progress of the construction of Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City, and Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City.

Buhinga is estimated to cost about 238.669 billion Shillings while Akii-Bua to cost USD 48 million, about 179 billion Shillings.

The MPs argue that while the Government has taken the initiative to develop the two stadia based on Presidential pledges made in 2010 and 2012 respectively, the Ministry should develop a master plan to develop other regional stadia to generate non-tax revenues for the country.

Denis Sekabira, the Katikamu County Member of Parliament in Luwero District notes that the Ministry should possess a masterplan for the development of regional stadia which should guide the government in wooing investors as opposed to relying on Presidential pledges.

Bukooli Central Member of Parliament in Bugiri district, Solomon Silwany, notes that it is long overdue for the country to have such a plan guide the development of stadia because most of such facilities have deteriorated to the detriment of sports lovers in the country.

Sheema District Woman Member of Parliament, Rosemary Nyakikongoro, noted that the Government can expand its revenue base by investment in the redevelopment and upgrade of the stadia in the country.

Since March 2022, the UPDF Engineering Bridge has been redeveloping Mandela National Stadium Namboole to meet the requisite international standards.

In the Financial Year 2021/2022, Parliament appropriated 31 billion Shillings and additional supplementary funding of 67.2 billion for the renovation and upgrade of the stadium with a seating capacity of 45,202.

While providing the status report of the stadium to Parliament on Thursday, Minister Ogwang revealed that the project performance of civil works currently stands at 32 percent and procurement at 68 percent respectively.

