Parliament approves 15 new cities for Uganda

Effective 1st July 2020

✔Arua City

✔Gulu City

✔Jinja City

✔Mbarara City

✔Fort Portal City

✔Mbale City

✔Masaka City

July 1, 2021

☑Hoima City

July 1, 2022

☑Entebbe and Lira Cities

July 1, 2023

☑ Moroto, Nakasongola, Soroti, Kabale and Wakiso Cities

SOURCE: PWATCH UG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has today voted for the creation of 15 new cities in the country.

The cities to be created over four years are Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Masaka, Mbale, Arua, Gulu, Hoima, Lira ,Soroti, Entebbe, Moroto, Nakasongola, Kabale and Wakiso.

With a majority of 312 votes out of 313, MPs voted for the Motion for resolution of Parliament on alteration of boundaries under Art 179(1) A of the Constitution and declaration of cities under Section 7(2a) of the Local Gov’t Act.

Only Sarah Opendi from Tororo voted against the motion, saying that the recent budget that was passed by parliament for FY 2020/21 does not fully address the demands of some of the Local governments, Districts and Municipalities.

