Parents urged to give second chance to teenage mothers

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders of Myene Sub County in Oyam district have rallied parents to give a second chance to the teenage mothers.

More than 5,000 girls between 12 to 16 years were impregnated in Oyam district when schools were closed as a measure to forestall the spread of coronavirus that hit hard the country three years ago, according to statistics from Plan International Uganda.

Vicky Atim Oyite, Loro Sub County LCV Councilor, is concerned that most parents have abandoned the girls who were impregnated during the lockdown.

Speaking as the chief guest during the women’s day celebration at Amwa Comprehensive School in Amwa Parish, Myene Sub County, Atim observed that as the teenagers were made pregnant, their parents should consider giving them a second chance by sending them back to school.

Evelyn Akello Obwona, Amwa Parish female councilor said many parents in Lango still consider pregnancy at tender ages as misfortune to a family and such girls are either chased away from home or left to survive on their own as a punishment given to them by their parents.

She encouraged parents to send the teenagers back to school and encouraged the girls to learn from their past mistakes to refrain from engaging in early sex and utilize the opportunity well once given the chance to return back to school to secure their future.

One of the students of Amwa Comprehensive School who spoke on condition of anonymity said she conceived at the age of 14 but was lucky to return back to school. She urged her fellow teenagers to abstain from early sex and resist temptation from men in order to succeed in life.

Stephen Kibwota, the head teacher of Amwa Comprehensive School encouraged parents whose children were impregnated to liaise with the school administrators to ensure the affected teenagers are given opportunity to study.

He emphasized that the teenagers who conceived during the induced Covid-19 lockdown should not be neglected but should be given opportunities to study and engage in vibrant economic projects to reduce on the numbers of vulnerabilities in the community.

*****

URN