Oxygen systems installed in 4 Teso health facilities to curb child mortality

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Low-pressure medical oxygen systems have been installed in four health facilities in the Teso sub-region, aiming to reduce child mortality caused by respiratory illnesses. The FREO2 oxygen systems, part of an “oxygen as a service” initiative, have been implemented in the pediatric wards of Kapelebyong HC IV in Kapelebyong District, Ngora Freda Carr Hospital in Ngora District, Bukedea HC IV in Bukedea District, and Serere HC IV in Serere District.

The installation was carried out by the FREO2 Foundation, a global non-profit organization focused on reducing child mortality from respiratory conditions in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Anita Nuwensiima, a biomedical engineer with the FREO2 Foundation, stated that the selected facilities were identified based on their remote locations to ensure that pediatric patients and neonates aged 0–12 years have access to free oxygen.

She explained that the selection was informed by a baseline assessment conducted in 120 general hospitals and HC IVs, from which 35 sites were chosen to ensure equitable access to medical oxygen across health facilities. Respiratory failure—primarily due to pneumonia, birth asphyxia, and preterm births—claims the lives of over 1.6 million children under five each year.

Despite these deaths being largely preventable, children in low-resource settings face major barriers to life-saving treatment, including frequent power outages in health facilities. A hypoxic child cannot survive more than seven minutes without a steady oxygen supply. Dr. Kenneth Okilan, in charge of Kapelebyong Health Centre IV, said the newly installed system uses electric concentrators and oxygen cylinders powered by solar energy and is connected directly to patient beds.

Dr. Okilan added that previously, the facility used oxygen cylinders which could only serve one baby at a time. The new system now allows simultaneous oxygen delivery to three patients, operating continuously and reliably. The new service has been warmly received by both patients and their caregivers.

Harriet Akello, a patient caretaker, expressed gratitude, noting: “The new system is connected to the baby’s bed. This has been a problem before.” Sarah Asio, a patient from Acinga Sub-county, thanked the government and partners: “No more death of children and incurring of transport costs to distant facilities like Matany in Napak District, Moroto and Amuria will be realized.”

Kokas Itetio of Airabet parish in Okungur Sub-county said: “We are so grateful because we have been having emergencies and it was difficult to get oxygen. They tell you go to Amuria and the baby dies on the way.”

URN