Over 300 Mubende families face eviction from their land

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 300 families in Kiteredde village in Busenya parish in Kalonga sub-county in Mubende district have raised fears of eviction from their homes by Dr. Kaburankuba Rwacumika. They claim that Dr. Rwacumika has started fencing off their land in preparation to evict them.

Speaking in a meeting chaired by Mubende district LC V chairperson Michael Ntambi and Buwekula Member of Parliament Museveni Ndooli at Kiteredde village on Wednesday, residents accused Dr. Rwacumika of conniving with the police to force them to sell their land with threats of evicting those who refuse to comply.

Jafesi Ndyabakire, a resident of Kiteredde village says that he bought a piece of land beside his farm but Dr. Rwacumika came and took the land claiming that it belongs to him.

Florence Namusisi says that Dr. Rwacumika told them that they trespassed on his land despite the fact that he lacks proof to back his claims.

Emmanuel Kabanda, another resident accused Dr. Rwacumika of using security forces to compel them to sell off their land.

Mubende District LC V Chairperson Michael Ntambi has asked residents to apply for titles of their land for their safety.

The Buwekula area Member of Parliament Museveni Ndooli has asked residents not to fear but prepare to fight for their land.

In his defence, Dr. Rwacumika says that some residents together with the village chairman approached him requesting him to help open his boundaries claiming that they had entered his land. He says that they all gathered and agreed on the boundaries but they have now turned against him.

Dr. Rwacumika also denied claims that he is forcing residents to sell off their land, saying many of them approach him offering to sell their land.

