Over 17,000 cows in Busia vaccinated against Foot and Mouth disease

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 17,000 heads of cattle in Busia district have been vaccinated against the Foot and Mouth disease- FMD.

The vaccination exercise majorly covered Buyanga, Busitema, Buteba, Masaba, Masinya and Masafu sub-counties that were largely affected by FMD in March this year.

Dr. Patrick Barasa, the Busia district veterinary officer says they have vaccinated 17,500 cows and are waiting for additional vaccines to cover the entire district before lifting the quarantine.

Jonathan Odongo Kwoba, a cattle keeper from Buwuma B village in Dabani sub-county says the livestock quarantine has affected his plans to introduce heifers on his cattle farm.

Geoffrey Barasa, another cattle keeper says they want the government to expedite the vaccination exercise so as to relax the quarantine to reduce animal thefts in the area.

Foot and Mouth Disease-FMD is highly contagious livestock disease that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, goat, sheep, swine and other cloven hoven ruminates.

An infected animal presents with fever and blister-like sores on the tongue and lips, mouth, teats and between the hooves.

