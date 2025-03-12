Over 160 golfers set for Lady Captain’s Prize at UGC

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Over 160 golfers are expected to ‘do battle’ at Kitante on Saturday in the Lady Captain’s Prize, played in honour of the outgoing Lady captain at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC).

Wendy Angudeyo, who hailed the explosion of interest in women’s golf in the past two years, hands the captaincy to Gloria Mbaguta. This will be preceded by a golf competition that will have return air tickets to Dubai courtesy of Fly Dubai among the dozens of prizes to be won.

This year’s UGC Lady Captain’s Prize promises to be colorful and special, as over a dozen companies have jumped in to say ‘thank you Angudeyo’ for helping boost women’s golf at Kitante. Many of them are taking the tournament as the continued celebration of women’s day this month.

Sponsors are Uganda Golf Club, MTN Uganda, Equity Bank, Pepsi, Vivo Energy, Case Medical Services, Pinnacle Security, Nkwanzi, FlyDubai, AMREF Flying Doctors, D&J Audio, XHub, Uganda Breweries Limited (through WhiteCap Crisp beer), 707 Safaris, Nkwanzi Juices & Beverages, Friends of lady captain, NBS Sport and a number of other media associates.

“I am honoured to have served as UGC Lady Captain for two years. It has been tough but I enjoyed every moment of it. I am grateful to the outgoing team for all the work they put in to make my tenure a success,” Lady Captain Angudeyo said at a press briefing Tuesday at UGC.

“It is your commitment that made this enjoyable and we enjoyed all our successes together. I wish the new executive all the best and I invite all golfers to come and enjoy this tournament.”

The new lady captain at Uganda Golf Club Gloria Mbaguta, who will be deputized by Sarah Nduhukire. Catherine Wabomba is the secretary with Suzan Tashobya as the treasurer.