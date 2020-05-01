Oulanyah hands over UGX 20m to Omoro COVID-19 task force

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has handed over 20 million Shillings to Omoro district task force for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The money was part of the controversial 10 billion government supplementary budget allocated to Parliament as facilitation to the lawmakers to conduct public awareness among their constituents about COVID-19.

Oulanyah handed over the money to Nicholas Ogwang, Chief Administrative Officer – CAO from Lalogi Health IV. He explained that he handed over the money in respect of the directive given by the President and the guidance by Parliament.

The Omoro County MP becomes the first legislator under the 25-member Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) to handover the money to his constituency. He also gave more 20 million shillings to help in the rehabilitation of broken boreholes in the district.

Susan Akany, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and chairperson COVID-19 Omoro task force says that the money is a great boost to their efforts in combating the spread of the killer virus disease.

According to Akany, part of the money will be injected towards creating and equipping an isolation ward for patients with cases of the deadly disease at Lalogi Health Centre IV and a second isolation centre after Opit Senior Secondary School.

******

URN