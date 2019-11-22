Oulanyah discusses border conflict with Rwandan Speaker

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah and Rwanda’s Parliament Speaker Donatile Mukabalisa has urged MPs from both countries to intervene in the border conflict.

Uganda and Rwanda have for the last months experienced tensions with the later closing the border in February amid accusations of espionage, political killings and attacks on trade.

President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame signed an agreement in Luanda, Angola in August aimed at ending the long-standing strife but fruits of it are yet to be felt. The dispute between the two countries could threaten the stability of the East African region as well as economic integration.

Meeting with Oulanyah at the side-lines of the African Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Parliamentary Assembly (ACP-EU) in Kigali, Rwanda, Mukabalisa expressed disappointment with the deteriorating relationship between the two countries.

Mukabalisa who was in the company of her Deputy, Sheik Musa Fazil Hareramana said that Rwandans still fear to travel to Uganda due to reports of kidnaps and torture.

She called on Parliaments of the two states to make a contribution towards on-going efforts to resolve the conflict.

“Considering the role of Members of Parliaments, as Parliamentarians we should always put first the plight of the people we represent,” she said.

Oulanyah termed the conflict as ‘heart-breaking’ for people who shared so much in common and lived peacefully for many years. He added that the conflict has mostly affected the ordinary citizens and therefore crucial that the two Parliaments intervene.

Oulanyah suggested that the two states should use the Sudan and South Sudan peace process approach which saw the two countries carry out an exchange visit of representatives.

He, however, cautioned both countries against reliance on fake news, saying that it escalates conflict.

“Some of the things that came out from the press we also just read them and nowadays there is so much fake news, we should all be vigilant of that,” Oulanyah said.

Oulanyah is leading a delegation of Uganda MPs including Northern PWDs representative William Nokrach and Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama in Kigali, Rwanda attending the African Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Parliamentary Assembly.

******

URN