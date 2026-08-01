IGG orders interdiction of Chris Obore, 6 other senior parliament officials

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala, has directed the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, to interdict seven senior officials of Parliament pending the conclusion of criminal proceedings against them.

The directive, issued on 31 July 2026, targets officials who are currently on remand after being arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on 1 July 2026 on charges of embezzlement and causing financial loss.

The officials affected are Chris Ariko Obore, Director of Communications and Public Affairs; Adilo Daniel, Director of Human Resource; Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Principal Research Officer; Okwi Emmanuel Emuron, Principal Protocol Officer; Vincent Otebata, Capacity Development Officer; Leonard Okema, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker; and Stella Itute, Office Supervisor in the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

According to the Inspectorate of Government, the officials are facing charges under Sections 18(a)(i) and (ii) and 19(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, Cap. 116, which criminalise embezzlement and causing financial loss to government.

In her directive, Justice Batala invoked Article 230 of the Constitution and Section 13(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, Cap. 32, which empower the Inspector General of Government to issue binding orders and directions considered necessary in the public interest during investigations or as a consequence of official findings.

“Public interest demands that while the case against the above public officials is still ongoing at the Anti-Corruption Court, they should be suspended from exercising the powers and functions of their offices,” the IGG directed.

The Inspectorate said the interdictions are intended to preserve the integrity of the criminal justice process while preventing any possibility of interference with investigations or abuse of office as the trial proceeds.

The decision places fresh pressure on Parliament’s administrative leadership to demonstrate adherence to Uganda’s legal and governance framework, particularly at a time when public confidence in institutions is increasingly tied to their response to corruption allegations.

Under Uganda’s public service framework, interdiction is an administrative measure rather than a disciplinary sanction. It temporarily relieves an officer of official duties while investigations or criminal proceedings continue and does not amount to a determination of guilt.

The accused officials retain the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a competent court.

The action also reflects broader obligations under the Leadership Code Act, the Public Finance Management Act, 2015, and Uganda’s commitments under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), all of which require public institutions to uphold transparency, accountability and prudent stewardship of public resources.

The latest development follows an increasingly assertive anti-corruption campaign by the Inspectorate of Government, which has intensified investigations into abuse of office, illicit enrichment and financial mismanagement across government entities.