Otukei’s 70 leaves Uganda in contention on opening day of All-Africa Region IV event

Antananarivo, Madagascar | UGU MEDIA | Those who know him well say he is the next best thing in Ugandan golf. The teenager’s better years are well ahead of him, and yesterday at the Golf du Rova course in Antananarivo, Madagascar, the Lugazi youngster showed why. His round of 70 anchored Uganda to an opening gross total of 219 that leaves Uganda in contention.

Otukei’s two-under round was the joint-best round of the day – the other 70 coming from Kenya veteran golfer John Lejirma, a former winner of the Uganda Open. Completing Uganda’s scoring on day one were Joseph Kasozi and Joseph Reagan Akena who carded rounds of 74 and 75. Godfrey Kambale’s 79 is discarded.

Under the tournament rules in a competition played via stroke play, the best three scores are considered per country are considered in the tallying. Team Uganda captain Akena suffered a two-stroke penalty on the 16th hole that left him disheartened. It was a mistake by his caddie, and he finished the final two holes self-caddying.

Holders Kenya assumed leadership with 215. Their team is led by Lejirma, East Africa’s no.1 Michael Karanga, Elvis Muigua and Junaid Ayaz Manji. Muigua finished with 72 while Manji and Karanga both returned 73. Kenya’s team is relatively more experienced but Uganda’s captain Akena is confident that Friday will be a better day for him and his compatriots.

Madagascar are in second position, three strokes better than Uganda. Their three golfers, Fils Rakotondraafara, Julien Rasolofoarimanana and Solofo Radimisaona shot scores of 71, 72 and 73 to make it very interesting and enthralling viewing at the top of the tournament leaderboard.

Uganda’s team at the Africa Region IV tournament is a hint of the Uganda Golf Union’s strategy to offer more opportunities and exposure to the country’s best young talent.

The Golf du Rova course is a true landmark in Madagascar. Established in 1959, it is the only authentic 18-hole course on the island and undoubtedly the most stunning. The course, a peaceful haven for golfers and their companions, offers a one-of-a-kind experience just 30 minutes from the capital.

The team in Madagascar is under the tutelage of national team manager Paul Habyarimana. Also present in Antananarivo is Johnson Omollo who is the President of the Africa Golf Confederation.