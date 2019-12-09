OPM gives 28,000 kgs of rice to elderly women, persons living with HIV/AIDs in Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 1,400 elderly women and Persons Living with HIV/AIDs in Gulu municipality have received 28,000 kilograms of rice from the office of the prime minister.

Denis Owachgiu Nono, the Community Services Secretary Gulu Municipal council, says each of the four divisions has 350 beneficiaries.

Nono, who is also the LC V councilor Iriaga parish, says each beneficiary is receiving 5 kilograms of rice.

Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of the Opposition in parliament who lobbied for the rice, says it is a Christmas gift from government to the beneficiaries through her office.

According to Aol, Persons Living with HIV/AIDs, received the rice for the commemoration of the World AIDs day.

80-year-old Christine Achola, a resident of Obia west in Bar Dege division, says she will eat the rice with her grandchildren whose parents died of HIV/AIDs and have no one to look after them.

Hillary Onek the Disaster Preparedness State Minister says the rice is part of the food assortment including beans and maize flour given to Northern Uganda following the heavy rain downpour that destroyed food crops in region.

URN