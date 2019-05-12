Opinion poll battles kick off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An opinion poll by Research World International, a research firm, conducted in April 2019 puts President Museveni at 32% with new kid on the block Bobi Wine at 22% and Dr Kizza Besigye at 13% if an election were to be held now.

According to the poll, Bobi Wine has risen fast to eat into the vote share of perennial presidential candidates Museveni and Besigye.

The poll indicated that a sizable 20% of eligible voters are still undecided, two years to the 2021 presidential election. NRM and FDC supporters dismissed the poll saying polls have generally lost credibility.

The poll results by RWI further show the rising star of the musician who joined politics two years ago. Bobi Wine would top both Kampala and Central region, scoring 35 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. Besigye would score 10 per cent in Kampala and 12 per cent in Central region in the same poll.

RWI data says it surveyed 2,042 respondents aged 18 and above in 60 of 127 districts in Uganda. The country was stratified into 4 broad regions – Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western.