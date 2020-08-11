Operation wealth creation coordinator Major Rwakanuma granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Major Stephen Rwakanuma, the Operation Wealth Creation- OWC coordinator in Isingiro district has been granted bail by the General Court Martial.

Rwakanuma, who is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition was released on a non-cash bail of 10 million shillings by the seven-member panel led by Lt General Andrew Gutti.

Rwakanuma last week appeared before the court and asked to be released on bail on grounds that the charges against him are bailable and that he is of advanced age.

His lawyers led by Dr David Mushabe argued that Rwakanuma has a fixed place of abode in Rwebicuncu Nyabugando Nshenyi, Isingiro district which is within the jurisdiction of the court.

The lawyers also told the court that their client has substantial sureties who understand their roles and will be able to ensure that he is in court whenever needed.

His sureties were Major Nathan Musiime, the Political Commissar Kaweweta Training School, Major Moses Muyomba and businessman Ezra Rugonde.

However, the Army Prosecutor Captain, Ambrose Baguma told the court that he did not have written submissions for Rwakanuma’s application as he was expected to reply to it.

Instead, Baguma told the court that it’s up to the court’s discretion to grant Rwakanuma bail if they find that his application has merit.

In his ruling, Gutti warned the prosecution to desist from making oral submissions citing that the written ones can be kept longer for future reference.

Gutti however released Rwakanuma on a non-cash bail of 10 million shillings while his sureties were each bonded at 20 million shillings non-cash.

He was restricted not to move beyond Kampala and Wakiso districts without the permission of the court. He will also deposit his passport and National Identification Card with the court and to report every first Wednesday of the month.

The prosecution alleges that on May 22, 2020 while at Rwebicuncu Nyabugando Nshenyi in Isingiro district, Rwakanuma was found in unlawful possession of a gun registration number 9857 and 30 rounds of ammunition and a UPDF uniform which are ordinarily a monopoly of the Defense Forces.

Rwakanuma was arrested by operatives attached to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence before they handed him to the Court Martial about two months ago.

******

URN