Only one person voted at polling station in Bududa

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only one person turned up to vote at Bumayoka seed polling station, in Bududa district, as Ugandans voted for district leaders on Wednesday.

The polling station has only 13 registered voters. It is the station with the second-lowest number of voters across the country after Kopsoboiwyo polling station in Kween district, which has only nine registered voters.

Robert Mukoya, the Bumayoka sub-county registrar said that for the whole day, polling agents patiently waited for the 13, but only one person, Sophat Sokooli turned up to exercise his right to vote.

Last week, during the election of Presidential and Parliamentary candidates, the centre had only four voters turn up to vote.

Agatha Seera, another person who is registered to vote at the same station told URN that she had less interest in the Local Government leaders vote since she had finished the most wanted candidates of her choice last week.

She added that she did not have transport to move from her home to the polling station, which is over 10 kilometres away, adding that last week during the presidential and parliamentary election, she was given money to cover her transport costs.

URN