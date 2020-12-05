One shot dead, three injured as NRM, DP supporters clash in Kyotera

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been killed and two critically injured after police fired live bullets and teargas to quell a clash between the supporters of National Resistance Movement -NRM and Democratic Party -DP.

The shooting occurred on Friday evening at Nakatoogo trading centre in Nabigasa sub-county during a campaign rally for John Paul Mpalanyi, the Democratic Party candidate for Kyotera

constituency.

The deceased identified as Richard Kayabula, a resident of Mabunwe-Ntovu in Nabigasa sub-county died on the spot.

Those admitted include Michael Nalima, 20, and Hakim Walukagga, 25, who got injured in the process, plus Ester Nabbaale, a P.7 pupil of Nakatoogo Primary School who collapsed as a result of too much teargas which was fired in their school.

It is said that a group of supporters of Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance and incumbent MP Kyotera constituency went to Nakatoogo to antagonize Mpalanyi’s rally. Kasolo was supposed to campaign in Lwankoni sub-county while Mpalanyi was meant to be in Nakatoogo town, Nabigasa sub-county which is Kasolo’s strong hold.

Police led by Judith Akello, the District Police Commander arrived to neutralize the clash. They men fired several times in the air but one of them known as Brown aimed directly and reportedly shot Kayabula thrice in an execution style.

Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the incumbent Kyotera district chairperson was at the venue campaigning for Mpalanyi when all this happened. He alleges police joined their rivals to antagonize their joint campaign rally.

He explains that Kayabula was shot trying to run away from the heavy teargas while the rest were brutally beaten during arrest.

Kisekulo further accused police of being partisan in the way they execute their operations. He says that police protected Kasolo’s campaign rally at Kalisizo playground.

John Paul Mpalanyi told Uganda Radio Network that he has on different occasions appealed to the district security committee to intervene and address their concerns but his pleas were ignored which may cause more bloodshed and death.

He further explains that his supporters and campaigners have been tortured and arrested on different occasions. He further appealed to government to intervene the matter before it’s too long.

According to Henry Ssemakula, one of the campaigners of Mpalanyi-Kisekulo camp, they suspect the intention was to kill Kisekulo. He explains that the officer identified as Jeff fired in the air and then his colleague shot Kayabula several times. However, Kasolo’s camp has denied any involvement in the incident.

Ismael Dafara, Kasolo’s campaigner says the claims are used against their candidate for political reasons.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka regional police spokesperson says Kayabula was hit by a stray bullet adding that they are to identify the gun that shot him. He adds that they have arrested four people from Kasolo’s camp for attacking Mpalanyi’s supporters and investigations continue.

Dr. Emmanuel Ssekyeru, the Kalisizo hospital medical superintendent says they are yet to carry out a postmortem to establish what cause of death.

URN