One killed in Mbale landslides

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has died and several others displaced following landslides that hit Busaano Sub County, Mbale District.

Landslides hit the district on Monday after heavy rains pounded the area for more than 5 hours.

According to residents, rains started at 7:00 pm on Sunday up to 1:00 am on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Michael Mukali.

The landslides have also affected 18 villages and more than 200 families in the parishes of Bufoto and Busaano parishes. The affected families are currently living at Buwangwa Primary school and a church.

Namutosi Junic, a resident of Buwangwa Upper Village and mother to 15 children says that she sought shelter in Buwangwa Primary School, but the conditions they are living in deplorable.

Catherine Esther, Nambuba, a resident of Buwangwa Central says that the area is in danger and not safe for the community. He wants the government to intervene and offer assistance to the affected families.

Johnson Wandeka, the Busaano Sub County LCIII Chairperson says that he has advised people to relocate from the area.

Charles Wakube, the Mbale District Environment says attributed the landslides to continued cultivating in the hilly areas and cutting of trees.

URN