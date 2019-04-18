One dead, nine admitted in Napak over WFP flour

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A six- year- old child has died and nine others are admitted at Matany Hospital in Napak district after allegedly eating Super Cereal fortified flour distributed by the World Food Program- WFP.

The deceased has been identified as Maritina Imalany, a resident of Lita Village in Lorikitae Parish in Lokopo Sub County. It is alleged that the deceased together with several others ate porridge prepared with the Super Cereal fortified flour, which had been stocked by Lucy Lochoro, a health worker at Lokopo HC111.

Lochoro is said to have hidden the flour when WFP was retrieving it from the community last month. WFP suspended the distribution of Super Cereal flour last month when more than 260 fell ill after eating the flour in Amudat and Napak districts.

Four people died after eating the same flour. They include two- year old Lotee, 60- year old Martin Sagal, and Mariko Lokut, 58; all from Napak district. The other was Sentina Chemukan from Amuna village, Karita Sub County in Amudat district.

Wednesday’s incident came as a shock to many since the issue of the four had gone silent. Napak Police have arrested the nurse. She is in custody at Kangole Central Police Station.

The minor’s body has been taken for postmortem in Mbale. Lucia Lochoro, the mother to the deceased, says they were given the flour by one of the children who was staying with the nurse.

“She told us that this other flour was good since the contaminated one had been taken back. Because of hunger, we prepared it for children but all fell sick just minutes after eating it” she said.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations officer Ministry of Health, says they are out joint investigations into the matter. He told URN on phone that a comprehensive report would be availed later in the day.

Ministry of Health replaced Super Cereal maize blended flour with Super Cereal Plus and Ready- to- use Supplementary Food, RUSF packs and sachets last month. However, some people refused to hand over the contaminated flour due to hunger.

URN