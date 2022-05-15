Omukama Iguru 28th coronation anniversary postponed

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Solomon Gafabusa Rukirabasaija Iguru has suspended his 28th coronation anniversary due to ill health.

The coronation anniversary also known as Empango is commemorated annually on June 11, to celebrate the day Iguru ascended to the throne. Iguru was enthroned on June 11, 1994, following the restoration of kingdoms by the government.

But Andrew Byakutaga, the Kingdom Prime Minister told Uganda Radio network on Saturday explains that, they have suspended this year’s coronation anniversary because the Omukama (King) is unwell and undergoing treatment. He however does not mention what the Omukama (King} is suffering from.

According to Byakutaga, the Empango celebration requires the Omukama to sit for long hours and perform rituals, which cannot be possible when he is unwell. He, however, hastens to add that the other activities such as royal prayers, the Empango Run, thanksgiving, exhibitions and bicycle competitions will go ahead to commemorate the day when the Omukama was enthroned.

This is the third year, the Omukama is suspending his coronation anniversary over the last three years. The celebrations were suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

