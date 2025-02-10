Old Mutual Investment Group celebrates growth at 2025 annual agents awards

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG), a black-owned African investment manager with a strong history of fostering investment growth, hosted the 2025 edition of the 2024 Annual Agents Awards and 2025 Incentives Launch.

Held at the Golf Course Hotel in Kampala recently, the event gathered hundreds of UMIG sales agents, eager to celebrate the winners and gain insights into this year’s exciting new incentives.

With a focus on delivering exceptional Integrated Financial Services (IFS) in 2025, OMIG remains dedicated to driving sales growth and enhancing customer experiences through innovation.

One of the guest speakers, Apollo Mboowa, the manager of financial literacy at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), shared valuable insights and encouraged agents to reflect on the value they create—emphasizing how the world celebrates those who add real value.

Mboowa also discussed the power of Unit Trusts in growing wealth and savings.

“The world celebrates value, and in the world of financial literacy where I work, we engage only with people of value. Each of us has an economic value attached to our lives, but in the financial world, that value can truly be realized,” Mboowa said.

Joel Korir, the head of retail and private wealth distribution at Old Mutual Kenya, also addressed the agents, stressing the importance of building a portfolio through unit trusts and positioning oneself as a trusted financial advisor.

“If you haven’t been focused on building your portfolio, now is the time to use unit trusts to secure your pension fund. Be a trusted financial advisor, not just an agent. When you are a trusted financial advisor, you become a brand yourself,” Korir said.

The Acting Managing Director of Old Mutual Uganda, Zac Kisesi, congratulated the winners and encouraged them to reflect on their achievements while building on last year’s success to achieve even greater results in the year ahead.

UAP Old Mutual Group is a subsidiary of Old Mutual Limited (OML), employing 27,000 people across 13 countries, and listed on five stock exchanges. As an integrated financial services provider in East Africa, the group combines local expertise with the strength of a global network.